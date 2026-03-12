Maryland's disabled community rally for lawmakers to avoid funding cuts to services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Chants of "Hey hey, ho ho, these budget cuts have got to go" rang out in Annapolis as members of the developmental disabilities community rallied to demand funding be restored in the upcoming state budget.

The demonstration came as $150 million in cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration are expected to move forward. Those who rely on the services say the reductions could have devastating consequences for their daily lives.

"These budget cuts aim to set me so far back that I'm forced into a nursing facility. I spent time albeit briefly in a nursing facility and I hated it," Danielle Bustos, who relies on the services, said.

The DDA community has faced two years of cuts from lawmakers in Annapolis. Parents are worried about what will happen to their children, particularly after they are no longer able to provide care themselves.

"Because of the proposals coming down from the DDA, it threatens the very system that participants across Maryland depend on," said Cody Stevens whose son relies on the services.

"Every day since my son was born I know he has made me a better person and enriched every person he has touched far greater than I could have imagined," said Tony Zanfordino."

Republicans have characterized the cuts as the result of mismanagement within the agency.

"It's not there shouldn't be any cuts within the system but there's been a real problem with customer service from DDA," Senator Justin Ready, a Republican representing Caroll and Frederick counties, said.

Senators currently working on the budget say they may restore some funding, though the Senate president has said a full restoration is unlikely. Lawmakers have a little over a month to change their minds.

