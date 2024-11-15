Maryland's Department of Environment nixes proposed landfill in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — A proposed landfill in Odenton is a no go.

Maryland's Department of Environment recently denied Halle Companies a refuse permit to build the Chesapeake Terrace Landfill along Patuxent Road.

The landfill would've provided a capacity of 9.3 million cubic yards on 480-acres of land, accepting non-hazardous solid waste, and a wide range of debris.

In declining the permit, environment officials cited harm to public health, after hearing from the public.

"The proposed East Entrance from Conway Road constitutes a risk to public health due to the proximity of the Two Rivers Elementary School and the intersection of the WB&A Trail," the department said.

The applicants were reportedly given the opportunity to pitch an alternative entrance, but failed to do so.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman agreed with the denial.

"Much has changed in the immediate area surrounding the landfill since it was first proposed. Thousands of homes have been built adjacent to the proposed landfill as well as an elementary school to educate the children who live in those homes," said Pittman.

The County Executive suggested preserving the land for nature and recreation.

"As a next step, I will be reaching out directly to the Halle Companies to begin discussions about preserving the land for nature and passive recreation, either in partnership with the county or a local land conservation organization," Pittman said.

The decision can still be appealed within 30 days.