Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail kicks off in Baltimore County

The Maryland Ice Cream Trail is back for a twelfth year of deliciousness!

An initiative of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Ice Cream Trail aims to promote the dairy industry across the state.

This year's trail spans 145 miles and includes 11 locations and a bonus stop.

The Department kicked off this year's trail in Baltimore County at the Prigel Family Creamery.

Courtesy: Maryland Department of Agriculture

Some of the other creameries in our area include:



Broom's Bloom Dairy in Bel Air

Happy Cow Creamery in Union Bridge

Keyes Creamery in Churchville

If you participate, you can win prizes! Every week, if you post a selfie at one of the stops and tag @mdbest on Instagram or @mdsbestag on Facebook, you will be entered to win an ice cream cone squishy.

You can be entered to win a $50 gift card to the creamery of your choice if you visit all 11 locations, take pictures at each stop, and email the photos to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov by September 10.

You can learn more about the stops on the trail, the partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the prize terms, by clicking here.