Marylanders encouraged to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Comptroller's Office is asking Marylanders to check for unclaimed property.

Today, February 1, is National Unclaimed Property Day. It highlights the state's free unclaimed property service that has reunited Marylanders with their lost and forgotten assets for more than 50 years.

The Unclaimed Property Division reunited Marylanders with $60 million to rightful owners and their heirs in FY 2024.

“I am proud of the work that our Unclaimed Property Division is doing to ensure assets are returned to their rightful owners,” Comptroller Lierman said.

Unclaimed Property is typically money reported to the Comptroller’s Office by financial institutions, insurance companies, and corporations.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators estimates that one in seven people in the United States have unclaimed property, and those states returned $4.5 billion in unclaimed property last fiscal year.

Questions about unclaimed property can be emailed to unclaim@marylandtaxes.gov or Marylanders can call 410-767-1700.