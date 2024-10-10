Marylanders asked to cut off their lights, but why?

CHESTERTOWN, Md. — Turn off the lights and we're not talking about that old Teddy Pendergrass song.

3.6 million birds are set to make their way over Maryland on Thursday October 10.

Residents are urged to turn off their lights during the evening hours to help the birds have a safe journey. This includes porch lights, building lights, flood lights in yards and strings of cafe lights.

The highest concentration of birds will be going over the Baltimore region, with an estimated 28.6 million set to be overhead.

The goal is to reduce the light pollution so the birds flying overhead can find their way.

During migration, artificial light can disorient birds, causing them to collide with buildings and other structures.