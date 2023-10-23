Marylander called up, dies fighting war in Israel

A Rockville, Maryland school announced the death of one of its former students in Israel as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Omer Balva graduated from Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in 2019.

A post from the school on Saturday night says he was called up for reserve duty.

"Omer was an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel. He is a hero to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the school. We are devastated and heartbroken," the school wrote in a Facebook post.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington also posted a statement mourning his loss.

"Omer returned to Israel to report for duty last week and was killed [Friday] night in an anti-tank missile attack along the border with Lebanon," it wrote.