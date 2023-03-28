Maryland Zoo mourns the loss of 6-year-old Willow the Giraffe

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is mourning the loss of Willow the Giraffe.

According to the zoo, Willow, who was 6-years-old, was having gastrointestinal issues which are not uncommon in ruminants.

Zoo officials say she appeared to be in stable condition on Monday before her health suddenly declined.

The Maryland Zoo also released the following statement:

This is a tremendous loss and we know our members, guests, and friends feel it too. Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species. Willow’s presence at the Giraffe Feeding Station, in particular, is something everyone will miss. We could go on about Willow’s goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss. Thank you in advance for joining us in mourning.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to determine the cause of the sudden decline.