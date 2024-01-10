Watch Now
Maryland Zoo keepers and animal ambassadors travel to White House

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 10, 2024
BALTIMORE — A team of Maryland Zoo keepers and animal ambassadors traveled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) ahead of a special proclamation by President Joe Biden.

“The Endangered Species Act is critical to the mission and work of the Maryland Zoo, a conservation organization dedicated to the protection of wildlife and wild places, both locally and globally,” said Maryland Zoo President and CEO, Kirby Fowler.

The zoo's conservation work is focused on key species including: African elephant, African penguin, chimpanzee, native Maryland species and Panamanian golden frogs.

The ESA was signed into law in 1973 and is credited with preventing 99 percent of all fish, wildlife and plants under its protection from going extinct.

