Maryland Zoo hosts interactive 'Trucks for Tots' exhibit

BALTIMORE — Kids got the chance to check out more than just animals at the Maryland Zoo on Sunday.

The zoo held its annual Trucks for Tots.

All kinds of BGE electric trucks and other vehicles were on display at a shuttle stop in Schaefer Plaza.

Children got to hop inside and take pictures.

"​You know it's great to kind of continue to educate the public. Give the kids a safe place to play today. We have beautiful weather," Colleen Burch, director of festivals, said.

Trucks for Tots was free with zoo admission.

There were also crafts for the kids.

The zoo mascot joined in on the fun.