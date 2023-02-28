Maryland Zoo forced to euthanize 'Bud' the Cheetah due to illness

BALTIMORE — Sad news out of the Maryland Zoo.

Bud, an 8-yer-old Cheetah, had to be euthanized following a long battle with a gastrointestinal illness.

"While digestive disease can be common in this species, Bud’s symptoms were extensive and complex, requiring specialized and intensive care by his keepers and the Zoo’s veterinarians, and the expertise of multiple veterinary specialists," the Zoo said in a press release. "Bud had shown promising responses to the multifaceted treatments but, despite these efforts by Zoo staff, his condition slowly worsened. Over the past week, it became clear that his quality of life had deteriorated and the difficult decision was made to euthanize him."

Back in March of 2019 Bud and his brother, Davis, came from the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari in Ashland, Nebraska.

Since then the two have stayed in the habitat in the African Journey section of the Maryland Zoo.

Keepers have been monitoring Davis since Bud's passing, and so far he seems to be doing well.

Known to be the world's fastest land mammal, Cheetahs are endangered with fewer than 12,500 in existence in the wild.