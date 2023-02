BALTIMORE — A lovely event is returning to the Maryland Zoo this month.

For two straight weekends the zoo will be bringing back their Galentine's Day Flamingle Brunch event on Sunday February 12 and 19.

The event will be held in the Mansion House porch.

People will be able to enjoy a buffet brunch with bottomless mimosas, signature cocktails, drag performances, an adult ball pit, friendship bracelet making, and more.

For more information on tickets and times, click here.