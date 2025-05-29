Watch Now
Maryland Zoo breaks ground on new red panda habitat as part of historic Main Valley modernization project

The Maryland Zoo is modernizing its historic Main Valley area, starting with a brand-new habitat for red pandas. Zoo officials broke ground today on the project, which marks the first major step in revitalizing the Main Valley section, once known for its historic cages.
"Now some may wonder how does taking pandas out of their natural habitat and placing them in a zoo help them. And that's a fair question. The truth is their natural habitats are disappearing, and zoos like Maryland Zoo are stepping up to ensure they have a future," said a zoo representative.

The renovation aims to blend historic preservation with modern standards in animal care, creating a more natural environment for the red pandas while respecting the zoo's heritage.

This project is just the beginning of a larger initiative. The Maryland Zoo plans to bring more animals and visitors back to the Main Valley area in the coming years.

