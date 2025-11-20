Maryland World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at VA medical center

Private Henry Miner reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating his 100th birthday at the VA Medical Center in Baltimore surrounded by friends, family and staff who gathered to honor his extraordinary life.

Maryland WWII vet celebrates century milestone

Miner is the oldest veteran living at the center and their only remaining World War II veteran. He served with distinction in France, Belgium and Germany during the war.

The centenarian veteran shared his optimistic outlook on reaching this incredible age.

"Everything in moderation, drinking, eating, or whatever in moderation and even in love, right? Sure, you've got to feel that way, and that's what keeps me going," Miner said.

He is already looking forward to next year's birthday celebration.

