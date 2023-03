COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland's women's basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps earned a number 2 seed for the Greenville Region. They'll host 15th-seeded Holy Cross this Friday in College Park.

The winner of this game will be matched up with either Arizona or West Virginia. The Terps have earned the top four seed in the NCAA Tournament for the last 13 seasons.

