Maryland woman killed in dump-truck crash in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. — A Cecil County woman died after rear-ending a dump truck carrying gravel in a crash just over the state line, in Delaware.

It happened at about 9:33 a.m. May 22, said Delaware State Police. A 31-year-old woman from North East was driving a Hyundai Sonata behind a Peterbilt dump truck filled with gravel stone on Pulaski Highway near Cpl. Stephen J Ballard Way.

The truck slowed down for a red light, but the Sonata failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the truck, said police.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The dump truck driver, a 59-year-old man from Colora, Cecil County, was not injured.

The victim has not been identified yet. Police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Corporal Grade One P. McAndrew by calling 302-660-3846. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.