Maryland volunteer firefighter charged with hate crime after allegedly chasing colleague around with a noose

LA PLATA, Md. — A Maryland volunteer firefighter was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly chasing a Delaware fire station colleague around with a noose while making racist comments in 2024, according to WJLA-ABC7.

Jay Droney was arrested by the Delaware State Police and was charged with multiple offenses, including a hate crime.

Droney joined the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department on April 7, the incident was not reported until April 9.

According to the volunteer fire department, Droney's background check did not yield any indication of the pending charges and that they had no prior knowledge of the incident in Delaware.

Droney has since been suspended from all department activities, effective immediately.

“The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department takes all allegations of this nature with the utmost seriousness,” said Travis Yates, President of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department. “We do not condone any form of hate, harassment, or behavior that is contrary to the values of public service. Our organization holds its members to the highest ethical and professional standards and remains committed to providing the best emergency services to the citizens of Charles County.”

Along with the hate crime, Droney is charged with second-degree conspiracy, and harassment.