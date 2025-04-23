Maryland Unveils Autism Strategy

The Department of Disabilities, along with its advisory council on autism, announced its strategy today to help Marylanders on the spectrum and their families.

The committee was created by legislation put forth by state delegate Michele Guyton in 2020.

It brought together stakeholders within the autism community to design a strategy focused on education, employment, housing, transportation, safety, and health.

The secretary of the department of disabilities said their strategy will help people within a wide range of disability levels.

"Many families really struggle....They struggle with those challenges, and people with autism struggle with challenges. But we believe in a community approach and a collaborative approach to come around people and bring out the best in them."

The state autism coordinator, Victoria Rodriguez-Roldan, walked the group through the strategy, which will be in place for five years before being reassessed.

She also announced a state website will be launched Friday, putting state resources for families all in one place.