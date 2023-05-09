Maryland Tourism Coalition highlights the state's many tourist attractions

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Maryland has a lot of tourist attractions. Some are well-known, while others are some of the state’s hidden treasures.

To help celebrate National Travel and Tourism Weekand all that the state has to offer, the Maryland Tourism Coalition will make several stops around the state Tuesday for an event called “Maryland in a Day.”

“Maryland in a Day” was created by the Maryland Tourism Coalition. The group will drive the “Great Chesapeake Bay Loop” starting in Havre de Grace and ending in Crisfield on Tuesday.

The first stop on the tour Tuesday morning was the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace.

The Concord Point Lighthouse is nearly 200 years old and is the second oldest lighthouse in Maryland. The lighthouse also is the symbol of Havre de Grace. Built in 1827, the lighthouse served as a beacon for sailors in the Upper Chesapeake Bay until being decommissioned in 1975.

The Concord Point Lighthouse is located at the point where the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay. Light from the Concord Point Lighthouse provided an aid to navigation for 148 years. The Lighthouse and Keeper’s House have been fully restored and are both open to the public on weekends from April to October.

The Maryland Tourism Coalition’s itinerary for “Maryland in a Day” includes:

8am - Concord Point Lighthouse

8:45am - Bike and Ride in the Park in Cecil County

10:45am - Tour of the Brampton Inn (Chestertown)

12:15pm - Lunch in Queen Anne’s County

2:30pm - Tour and Tasting at Lyon Distilling in St. Mary’s Talbot County

4:20pm - walk around and see murals created by artists at the Harriett Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center

7:00pm - Somers Cove Marina where the day will end with a taste of Maryland’s State Dessert, Smith Island Cake

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) is an annual tourism industry tradition celebrating the role travel plays in the economy, business, as well as personal well-being. This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week.

