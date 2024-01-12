Maryland to build more electric chargers in disadvantaged communities

BALTIMORE — More electric vehicle chargers across Maryland, with a focus on colleges and disadvantaged communities.

The chargers come courtesy of $15 million in funding from the Department of Transportation.

State leaders say the money will build 58 charging sites across the state.

It will also help train 600 union workers to repair and maintain the chargers.

While it's currently cheaper to buy a gas car compared to an electric one, state leaders see investments like this as a long-term way to get more electric chargers into all communities.

"As the saying goes, if you build it, they will come. So expanding our charging infrastructure is an important step in our efforts to make Maryland more comfortable in switching to EVS as well," said Paul Widefeld, secretary of Maryland Department of Transportation.

"With reliable charging stations and more EVS on the roads, Maryland will be cleaner, greener and healthier," Widefeld said.

Americans bought 1.4 million EV's last year, 50 percent more than what was bought in 2022.

And Maryland is set to hit 100,000 EV registrations in the coming months.

As for when construction on these chargers will begin, organizers say several will be built in three months, once funding is allocated.