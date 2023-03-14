Watch Now
Maryland State Comptroller blames system outage for tax processing backlog

Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:14:43-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Comptroller's Office is facing a week-long backlog in processing tax returns and refunds.

On Tuesday Comptroller Brooke Lierman said the agency's internal tax processing system had been offline since March 6.

Restoration was apparently completed on Monday.

No specific reason was provided as to why the system went offline, other than Lierman implying that it was old and in need of modernization.

Lierman said she expects the office to be caught up by March 22.

WMAR has reached out to the Comptroller's Office for more information on the matter, but has not yet heard back.

