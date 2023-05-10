Maryland Supreme Court allows country's first ever digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Supreme Court is allowing the country's first ever digital ad tax to go into effect.

The law passed during the 2021 General Assembly despite major push back.

It targets big tech companies by imposing a tax on money they generate from selling digital advertising in Maryland.

Under the law the tax rate is 2.5 percent for businesses making more than $100 million in global gross annual revenue; 5 percent for companies making $1 billion or more; 7.5 percent for companies making $5 billion or more and 10 percent for companies making $15 billion or more.

Lawmakers said the tax would generate $250 million in revenue towards K-12 education reform that includes expanded early childhood education, increased teacher salaries, and career readiness.

The law was originally vetoed by then Governor Larry Hogan, only to be overridden by the State Legislature.

Those opposing the legislation sued claiming it violates the 1998 “Internet Freedom Tax Act.”

A federal district court judge in Maryland dismissed a challenge by the Chamber of Commerce, leading to an ongoing appeal.

Verizon and Comcast also took legal action at the state level.

In October 2022 a Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge blocked the law, ruling it violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce.

That set off the appeals process, ultimately resulting in the Maryland Supreme Court's decision Tuesday concluding "the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County lacked jurisdiction over this action because the appellees failed to exhaust their administrative remedies."

“I applaud the Supreme Court for acting quickly because the revenues generated by this tax will help us provide our children the best education possible for success,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. “The digital ad tax will support our collective goal of transforming schools across the State. It will help level the playing field so that underserved communities will have access to quality educational opportunities enjoyed by our highest performing schools.”