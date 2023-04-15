Maryland stockpiles on abortion drug as the battle for FDA approval wages on in federal court

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Wes Moore’s administration announced Friday plans to stockpile abortion drug Mifepristone.

The effort is in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and is in response to a federal judge halting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication.

In a statement, Gov. Moore called the decision an assault on women’s health care.

"As a member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, Maryland will not stand for this assault on women’s health care," said Moore. "This purchase is another example of our administration’s commitment to ensure Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion access and quality reproductive health care."

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller calling it another example of women's health care and reproductive health care coming under attack.

"Yet again, women’s health care and reproductive rights have come under attack," said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. "And once again, Maryland has stepped up to continue providing safe and effective reproductive health care."

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a temporary stay on the case that will last until at least 11:59 p.m. on April 19, 2023, meaning there will be no immediate change to how providers prescribe Mifepristone.

Prior to the ruling, Mifepristone had been approved by the FDA for more than two decades.

"Losing access to this medication will lead to poor health outcomes for women," said MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. "The Maryland Department of Health is working closely with the Moore-Miller administration and is proud to protect the reproductive rights of Marylanders, and we will continue to do so."

This isn’t the first act that Maryland took to protect abortion rights. WMAR previously reported that a federal judge issued an injunction protecting access to the abortion drug Mifepristone here in Maryland along with 17 other states.

In addition, Maryland’s General Assembly passed the Right to Reproductive Freedom Act. The amendment would protect private medical information, which means Maryland could become a safe haven for those seeking abortion services from other states with extensive restrictions. That bill is slated to be on Maryland’s 2024 ballot.