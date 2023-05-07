Maryland State trooper suspended without pay amid sex offense allegations

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County Police arrested a Maryland State trooper early Sunday morning.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy is currently charged with false imprisonment, second degree assault, and fourth degree sex offense.

He appeared before a district court commissioner and was released on his own recognizance.

Bandy was suspended without pay. He's been a member of the Maryland State Police for nine years.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.