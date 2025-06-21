Maryland State Trooper struck while investigating crash

GREENBELT, Md. — A Maryland State Trooper was struck early Saturday morning while investigating a crash on the Capital Beltway.

The trooper was taken to Shock Trauma where he has since been released.

Troopers responded to the area of inner loop I-495 for a report of a trooper involved crash around 2:44 a.m.

Investigators say trooper was in his marked patrol car conducting a crash investigation, when a gray Tesla struck the vehicle.

The trooper's vehicle had the emergency lights activated.

The driver of the Tesla, Teo Kim 34, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crasg.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.