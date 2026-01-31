Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maryland State trooper injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a man for suspected impaired driving after striking a trooper early Saturday morning in Prince George's County.

Rayshaud Shield, 32, has been charged with suspected impaired driving and other related-traffic charges.

Just after 7 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to reports of a crash in the area of Branch Avenue near Moores Road where a trooper was checking on a car parked in the right lane.

Police say the trooper had the emergency lights on for his patrol car and it was parked behind an unoccupied car.

While the trooper was outside of his car, a Ford F-150, driven by Shield, struck the trooper's car, causing it to hit the trooper.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

