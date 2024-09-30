Maryland State trooper driving unmarked SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland State trooper struck and killed a pedestrian in Annapolis Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:30pm on Solomons Island Road just prior to Route 50.

The trooper was driving an unmarked Ford Explorer when they hit a 32-year-old woman.

Police say the woman "unexpectedly entered the roadway" where there was no crosswalk.

The involved trooper stopped and attempted first aid, but the woman died on scene.

Neither the trooper or woman's name was immediately released.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Once completed the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office will determine whether to file any charges.