Maryland State Trooper and two K-9s injured after car overturns in crash

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A crash involving a trooper and his two K-9s in Harford County is now under investigation.

Friday afternoon, the trooper was traveling in his patrol vehicle with his two K-9s in the area of North Earlton Road in Havre de Grace.

The driver of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender, later identified as Heather Smith, crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic and struck the trooper's patrol vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Police say the trooper was able to crawl out of the vehicle.

The K-9s, trapped inside, were extricated by Harford County Fire and EMS personnel on the scene.

The two K-9s involved are identified as K-9 Topi, a Belgian Malinois and K-9 Margo, a Bloodhound. Topi is still being treated for injuries and Margo has since been released from the veterinary clinic.

Both Smith and the trooper were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. The trooper has since been released.

Investigators believe impairment was a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.