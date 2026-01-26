Maryland State Police were called to 84 crashes during Sunday's snow storm

BALTIMORE — Maryland was among several states that got walloped by Sunday's snow storm.

More than a foot of snow fell in some places leaving roads frozen and impassable.

By 6:44 Sunday evening, Maryland State Police had received nearly 1,000 calls for service, including 62 crashes.

As of 7am Monday, the call numbers increased to 1,400 — 84 of which were collisions.

Luckily none were fatal, according to Governor Wes Moore, who spoke to CNN on Monday.

"The message remains the same today as it was yesterday: avoid travel if possible," Maryland State Police said on social media.