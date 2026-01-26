Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts 31  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police were called to 84 crashes during Sunday's snow storm

Maryland State Police urge drivers to remove ice from vehicles
Copyright Getty Images
Sean Gallup
<p>BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 19: A car burdened under snow drives on a frigid day in the city center on December 19, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. Heavy snowfalls across Europe are grounding hundreds of airline flights in winter weather unusually bitter for this time of year. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</p>
Maryland State Police urge drivers to remove ice from vehicles
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Maryland was among several states that got walloped by Sunday's snow storm.

More than a foot of snow fell in some places leaving roads frozen and impassable.

By 6:44 Sunday evening, Maryland State Police had received nearly 1,000 calls for service, including 62 crashes.

As of 7am Monday, the call numbers increased to 1,400 — 84 of which were collisions.

Luckily none were fatal, according to Governor Wes Moore, who spoke to CNN on Monday.

"The message remains the same today as it was yesterday: avoid travel if possible," Maryland State Police said on social media.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are