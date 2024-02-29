Maryland State Police uniform not considered 'sexy' in new survey

In a survey identifying the "sexiest state police uniforms," Maryland State Police didn't even crack the top 10.

MSP were voted among the least sexy in America, ranking 31.

"With its distinctive tan color and cluttered patches, it conveys tradition and professionalism, but it falls short when it comes to style. The tan fabric lacks sharpness, and the campaign hat, while regal to some, is unlikely to turn heads while on patrol, and looks a little outdated," the survey said.

The survey, created by Wealth of Geeks, asked 3,000 people to identify the sexiest state police uniforms.

The Texas Department of Public Safety finished first with the New Hampshire State Police finishing second.