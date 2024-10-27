Maryland State Police Trooper arrested for DUI

A two-vehicle crash on I-83 NB near Ruxton Rd early Saturday morning left no physical injuries, but a Maryland State Police trooper facing DUI charges.

Lt. Duane Hill was arrested for suspected impaired diving following the accident, according to Maryland State Police.

He was off-duty at the time of the crash and was driving a personal vehicle.

Hill has been with MSP for nearly 20 years.

He's been placed on administrative leave, and is suspended with pay, as State Police conducts an administrative investigation.