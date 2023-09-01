Maryland State Police search for missing truck driver last seen in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State Police need help finding a missing truck driver who hasn't been seen since mid June.

Jason Pearson, 42, was last seen June 13 around noon time picking up a delivery at the Smithfield food distribution center on Principio Parkway in North East.

Around 1:20pm the following day his Freightliner was found abandoned on a nearby roadway.

All his belongings, including a cell phone, were left inside the truck.

Anyone with information on Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call 410-996-7815.