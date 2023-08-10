Maryland State Police rescue teen after car plunges off cliff in West Virginia

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a 19-year-old after her car plunged off a cliff in West Virginia.

The injured teen was trapped inside her vehicle after it traveled off the road and rolled down a 70-foot embankment above the Cacapon River, located near the Maryland, West Virginia border.

Crews responded shortly after 7:35 p.m., to Power House Road in Morgan County, West Virginia.

Police say she was extricated and treated for injuries before being placed in an inflatable raft and floated down river.

Morgan County EMS

She needed aerial rescue because of steep terrain, severity of her injuries and the position of her car.

She was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.