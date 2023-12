FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured man who fell off a cliff in Frederick County.

Around 10 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to help rescue a person who fell 30-40 feet off a cliff in Keymar, Maryland.

Based on his condition, the victim was given first-aid and the helicopter crew had to perform an aerial rescue.

The man was then taken to a Shock Trauma center in Baltimore.