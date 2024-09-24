Watch Now
Maryland State Police police investigating deadly shooting, fire at a Cecil County home

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Cecil County.

Troopers arrived at the 200 block of Mt. Zoar Road for the shooting just after 2:00 pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters also came to the scene to put out a fire at the home.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Both the shooting and the origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Mt. Zoar Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

