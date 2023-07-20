Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police looking to win 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police
Processed with VSCO with u3 preset
Maryland State Police
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:18:58-04

BALTIMORE — The American Association of State Troopers annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest is now underway.

Maryland State Police is competing again after finishing outside of the top 10 in last year's contest.

The contest encourages a submission from law enforcement agencies all over the country.

Kentucky State Police won the contest last year and they were featured on the front cover of the American Association of State Troopers Annual calendar.

They're looking for back to back victories as they're currently in first place.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the America's Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.

To vote for Maryland, click here.

Voting ends on Monday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Here are some of the photos submitted by the Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police
Processed with VSCO with u3 preset
Maryland State Police cruiser
Processed with VSCO with u3 preset
Maryland State Police cruiser
Processed with VSCO with u2 preset
Maryland State Police cruiser

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices