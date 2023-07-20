Maryland State Police looking to win 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

BALTIMORE — The American Association of State Troopers annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest is now underway.

Maryland State Police is competing again after finishing outside of the top 10 in last year's contest.

The contest encourages a submission from law enforcement agencies all over the country.

Kentucky State Police won the contest last year and they were featured on the front cover of the American Association of State Troopers Annual calendar.

They're looking for back to back victories as they're currently in first place.

The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the America's Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.

To vote for Maryland, click here.

Voting ends on Monday, July 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Here are some of the photos submitted by the Maryland State Police:

