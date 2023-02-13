Watch Now
Maryland State Police investigating possible bomb threat in a Hampstead Walmart

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 13, 2023
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a bomb threat called into the Hampstead Walmart in Carroll County.

The Walmart, located on 2320 Hanover Pike, received the call around 1:45 p.m.

Store personnel proceeded to evacuate the store with the help of the MSP. Officers also helped the store employees secure the building.

K-9 bomb detection dogs from several law enforcement agencies conducted sweeps of the Walmart facility.

All units cleared the scene at 3:16 p.m.

The credibility of this bomb threat is still under investigation.

