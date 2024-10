WESTOVER, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institute.

According to authorities, Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on September 21, 2024.

Another inmate has been identified in the incident, and police say that charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy results.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has taken the lead in the investigation.