Maryland State Police investigating inmate death at state prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death at a state prison in Washington County.

The death happened at the Roxbury Correctional Institution officials say.

The inmate is identified as 21-year-old Lawrence Borom. He was declared dead on the scene.

Officials say they've identified a suspect, another inmate.

Preliminary investigation indicates correctional officers found Borom lying on the floor with apparent head injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.