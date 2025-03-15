Watch Now
Maryland State Police investigating inmate death at state prison

FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death at a state prison in Washington County.

The death happened at the Roxbury Correctional Institution officials say.

The inmate is identified as 21-year-old Lawrence Borom. He was declared dead on the scene.

Officials say they've identified a suspect, another inmate.

Preliminary investigation indicates correctional officers found Borom lying on the floor with apparent head injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

