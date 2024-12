CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Chesapeake City.

Authorities say the woman was discovered suffering from multiple injuries in the 800 block of Bethel Road around 6:00 am.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The victim has not yet been identified and a cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information should contact the Maryland State Police at 410-996-7800.