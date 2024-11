ELKTON, Md. — A shooting is being investigated in Elkton in the area of Elkton Road and Fletchwood Road, according to Maryland State Police.

This is near Wawa right next to the Maryland/Delaware line.

Those roads are closed right now as police determine what happened.

State police have no other information they are releasing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.