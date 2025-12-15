Maryland State Police investigate death of 23-year-old inmate Deon Smith at Jessup prison

The death of a 23-year-old inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute is being investigated by Maryland State Police (MSP).

Authorities say the name of the 23-year-old is Deon Smith.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at Jessup.

MSP says they have identified an inmate as a suspect. His identity won't be made public until he is charged.

The MSP homicide unit was contacted Saturday night, around 8pm, regarding the death of Smith.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene, and Smith was found unresponsive in Building F.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Anne Arundel County for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.