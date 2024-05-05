Maryland State Police investigate a deadly bus crash in Harford County

BELCAMP, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash in Harford County involving a bus.
Authorities say it happened around 6 a.m. when troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the scene of a single-vehicle bus crash on I-95.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the bus, carrying 24 people, was traveling northbound on I-95 when, for unknown reasons, it lost control and struck a guardrail. One passenger from the bus was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The remaining passengers were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
All northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are closed for the ongoing investigation.
Authorities are urging the drivers to plan alternate routes while the crash investigation continues.
Police say no charges have been filed.
1 Person is dead following morning party bus accident on I95 in #belcamp pic.twitter.com/AKOpiy8HV9— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) May 5, 2024