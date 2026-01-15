Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police bust two for allegedly having sex in Applebee's parking lot

Applebee's offering $1 strawberry margaritas through end of August!
CNN
Applebee's offering $1 strawberry margaritas through end of August!
Posted
and last updated

CALIFORNIA, Md. — Two people were arrested and charged with indecent exposure after police caught them having sex outside a St. Mary's County restaurant.

On January 12 Maryland State troopers were called to the Applebee's on Miramar Way in California.

"Investigation revealed that Kaneesha Latasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD and James Matthew Washington, 58 of Capitol Heights, MD were engaging in sexual intercourse in the parking lot of the establishment," police said in a press release.

Washington was released on his own recognizance the next day.

Gross, meanwhile, posted $2,000 bail.

Court records show she's previously been convicted of theft and disorderly conduct.

The pair is scheduled to go on trial February 23.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are