Maryland State Police bust two for allegedly having sex in Applebee's parking lot

CALIFORNIA, Md. — Two people were arrested and charged with indecent exposure after police caught them having sex outside a St. Mary's County restaurant.

On January 12 Maryland State troopers were called to the Applebee's on Miramar Way in California.

"Investigation revealed that Kaneesha Latasha Gross, 35 of Lexington Park, MD and James Matthew Washington, 58 of Capitol Heights, MD were engaging in sexual intercourse in the parking lot of the establishment," police said in a press release.

Washington was released on his own recognizance the next day.

Gross, meanwhile, posted $2,000 bail.

Court records show she's previously been convicted of theft and disorderly conduct.

The pair is scheduled to go on trial February 23.