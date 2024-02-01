Maryland State Police arrest wanted Kentucky man in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A wanted Kentucky man was arrested in Ellicott City on Wednesday.

Police say Louisville authorities wanted 41-year-old Tho Luong in connection to the murder of a woman found inside a home a day before.

Around 9:30 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers found Luong and his 2011 black BMW at a motel in the 8000 block of the Baltimore National Pike. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit authored search and seizure warrants on the vehicle and location where Luong was arrested. Crime scene technicians responded to process the scene for evidence

Troopers from the Homicide Unit are currently assisting detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department with the ongoing murder investigation.

Luong will be held at the Howard County Detention Center while he awaits extradition to Kentucky.

