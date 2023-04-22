Watch Now
Maryland State Police arrest Uber passenger for assault and false imprisonment

Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 14:01:11-04

BALTIMORE — A Uber passenger accused of assaulting and holding his driver against their will was arrested and charged Friday in Baltimore County.

Around 3:50 p.m., Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received a 9-1-1 call in reference to an Uber driver being held against their will while transporting a passenger.

The victim, who police have not identified, was driving 30-year-old Eduardo Castillo to several locations before taking him to Baltimore City.

During their drive, Castillo reportedly took the driver's phone several times. The victim told police that the passenger was smoking an illegal substance in the front passenger seat, yelling at him, and hitting him while driving.

The driver, in fear for his own life, reportedly was able to send a single text message to his mother and ask her to call for help. The mother then contacted the police, and a lookout for the vehicle was issued.

Maryland State Police troopers were able to located the driver's 2012 Hyundai Accent and conducted a subsequent traffic stop on northbound I-83 in the area of York Road.

During the stop, troopers observed the suspect displaying signs of drug impairment. They later located illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Castillo was arrested at the scene without incident.

Castillo is charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and other related drug charges.

The case remains under investigation. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

