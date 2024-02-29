Maryland State House on lockdown due to security threat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State House is currently on lockdown due to a security threat.

Staff members, personnel community members have been asked to shelter in place and listen to directions from law enforcement according to the Governor's office.

Lawmakers in Annapolis have been posting to social media.

My staff and I are safe. Waiting to hear further details on the situation at the State House at this time. — Delegate Nick Allen (@NickAllenforMD) February 29, 2024

Delegate Jhenaelle Wilkins posted, "Safe and sheltering in place."

Delegate Kathy Szeliga said she's still working in the House Office building.

Delegate Jeff Long posted, "I am safe and sound! Grateful for all the men and women in uniform keeping us safe!"

Delegate Michele Guyton said, "My staff and I are okay but this is definitely a scary situation in Annapolis right now."

Committees meet in the Senate and House office buildings and appear to be continuing as scheduled.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.