Maryland State Fire Marshals investigate suspicious package in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY — A suspicious package that was discovered in Harford County is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
Before 10:00 a.m., the Harford County sheriff's office responded to Philadelphia Road and Four Seasons Drive in Abingdon.
At 12:42 p.m., an update was released stating that the package had been dismantled, the Maryland State Fire Marshal then assumed the investigation.
After examining the package, bomb techs discovered a metal box containing ammunition, an inert grenade and a device that required an x-ray.
They later rendered the device safe and collected it for further examination, relaying to the public that there is no threat in the community.
Our Bomb Squad remains busy with special event details and calls, including simultaneous incidents in Harford and Cecil County earlier today. Just before 10:00 a.m., @Harford_Sheriff responded to Philadelphia Road and Four Seasons Drive in Abingdon for a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/ipU82nxuj6— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 23, 2023