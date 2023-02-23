Watch Now
Maryland State Fire Marshals investigate suspicious package in Harford County

Bomb squad reveals ammunition and an inert grenade were inside
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 16:17:44-05

HARFORD COUNTY — A suspicious package that was discovered in Harford County is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Before 10:00 a.m., the Harford County sheriff's office responded to Philadelphia Road and Four Seasons Drive in Abingdon.

At 12:42 p.m., an update was released stating that the package had been dismantled, the Maryland State Fire Marshal then assumed the investigation.

After examining the package, bomb techs discovered a metal box containing ammunition, an inert grenade and a device that required an x-ray.

They later rendered the device safe and collected it for further examination, relaying to the public that there is no threat in the community.

