Maryland State Board of Elections announces next State Administrator of Elections

The Maryland State Board of Elections, in a special meeting on Thursday, announced the selection of Jared DeMarinis as the next State Administrator of Elections.

This comes after current administrator Linda Lamone announced in April she'd be retiring.

The vote by the board for DeMarinis was unanimous and he will start in the role on September 1st.

According to a statement released following the Thursday vote, DeMarinis has been serving as the Director of Candidacy and Campaign Finance Division at the State Board of Elections.

This month marks 18 years in that position for DeMarinis.