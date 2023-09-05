Maryland SPCA shares tips to keep pets cool in the heat

BALTIMORE — Of course, the heat doesn't just impact us; it can also take a toll on our pets.

WMAR got some tips from the Maryland SPCA on how to keep your pets safe.

​"As you can see we are on the pavement is really nice and cool, we have the sprinklers going, but if you come outside and you place your hand on the pavement and you cannot place it down for no more than five seconds and is burning hot, they just do no think about your canine friend is going to be very uncomfortable and very hot for their palms as well," a Maryland SPCA volunteer said.

Other tips that the volunteer shared include keeping your walks short and having cold water on you to give to your pup.