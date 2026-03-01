Maryland singers Rae and Brooks Rosser headed to Hollywood Week on 'American Idol'

Two Maryland singers are one step closer to their dreams, and fans have a chance to cheer them on in person Monday night as Hollywood Week kicks off on "American Idol."

Rae of Frederick and Brooks Rosser of Bel Air both earned golden tickets to Hollywood Week during Season 24 auditions.

A watch party for Rae is scheduled for Monday night at Sports and Social Maryland at Live! Casino and Hotel. The party starts at 7 p.m., with the episode airing on a 100-foot wall.

Rae, 24, performed Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" during her audition. The judges gave her a unanimous yes — and her family was in the room to see it. Rae's father, who faced travel challenges after a stroke last year, was there to cheer her on.

Watch Rae's audition:

Brooks fans can gather for a viewing party at Looney's Pub in Bel Air on South Main Street. That party starts at 8 p.m.

Rosser, 22, performed "Your Place at My Place" by Jonathan Sloane during his audition. Rosser is a caregiver who turned to music to connect with his grandmother after she began showing signs of dementia.

Watch Brooks' audition:

Fans can watch both singers Monday night on WMAR starting at 8 p.m.